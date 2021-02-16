School district cites recent events in community as reason Vine Middle Magnet School to remain online for the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools said late Tuesday night that Vine Middle Magnet School students would remain learning online for the remainder of the week shortly after Knoxville Police confirmed a fatal shooting of a teenage girl.
All Knox County students had been switched to virtual learning Tuesday due to weather.
The school district said the decision to keep Vine Middle students online was directly connected to recent events in the the community.
The school district did not specifically say the move was directly due to the Tuesday fatal shooting, but the location of the shootings involving teenagers are near both schools Vine Middle Magnet School and Austin-East Magnet High School, where students moved to online learning for the remainder of the week to allow families, and staff to grieve after the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old student.
This is a developing story.