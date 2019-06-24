School resource officers from around U.S. come to Pigeon Forge for specialized training

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – People on the front lines of school security are gathering this week in Pigeon Forge to share ideas and lessons learned from attacks on American schools over the past two decades.

The National School Safety Conference is drawing school resource officers, teachers, administrators and experts from all over the U.S.

The SROs spoke about overlapping and interlocking layers of protection. The keynote speaker for this conference, Lt. Col. Dave Grossman says they key thing to safety is having armed officers in our schools.

“There has never been a multiple homicide in a school when there was an armed cop present in the building. Columbine didn’t have them in the building, Parkland didn’t have them in the building. So, these School Resource Officers are the first line of defense and if your school doesn’t have an officer in it, you should ask why not?” he said.

They wear badges and bulletproof vests every day.

“We’re friends, we’re counselors, we’re coaches, we’re all kinds of things. It’s not necessarily busting anybody, we’re helping,” said Chief Ray Jackson of the Cedar Grove School Police Department in Indiana.

SROs training this week in Pigeon Forge say their goal is bridging the gap.

“We’re getting into classrooms, talking to kids, trying to interact with kids, get that one on one time with kids and just making that relationship where they feel comfortable that if there is a concern in their school district, they can come to us and tell us what’s going on,” said Joe Kozarian, school safety and security coordinator with Fox Chapel Area School District Police in Pennsylvania.

Chief Jackson says that this national and specialized training gets bigger each year.

“There’s way more information out there. We’ve got to keep up with the bad guys and the trends and make sure that we’re being proactive and not reactive,” said Jackson.

At this conference, SROs say they’re learning different approaches to stay prepared so that they have the right tools to utilize in case there’s an emergency.

“Twenty years ago when Columbine happened, the officers were on campus but stayed outside. But we don’t do that anymore. The way the active shooter training is, we’re going to go in and address the threat at that time,” said Captain Mike Barnes with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee.

With so many officers from across the U.S. many SROs say talking with one another about what works in their school district is beneficial.

“I think just being alert as far as surroundings, situational awareness, not getting complacent when you’re working in a school,” said Kozarian.

“It’s a great feeling honestly because we can make a difference,” said Barnes.

Of the hundreds of officers at this conference, many are from small departments. Some SROs say bringing back this specialized training, even if it’s one aspect, is invaluable.

Those attending this conference will be able to complete an on-site 40-hour training course. Sessions range from active shooter training, cyber-bullying, conflict resolution, spotting substance abuse and security cyclist courses.