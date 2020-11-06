Science Hill vs Maryville football game canceled due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner told News Channel 11 Thursday afternoon that Friday’s game against Maryville High School has been canceled.

The game was scheduled to be held at Maryville High School.

“We just really couldn’t take a chance to load buses, even being separated, social distanced… it would just really be a hard thing to do and do it safely for the kids… the other team and our football team,” said SHHS head football coach, Stacy Carter. “And not just our football team but our school system.”

This cancellation means Science Hill’s football season is over.

“We worked to get to play and didn’t get to but it was something we asked for when we chose to play during the virus,” said senior, Amare Redd who plays receiver and corner.

“It’s a little upsetting, I’ve been playing here for a while but it was a privilege to get to play this year in the first place… just kind of sad to see it come to an end,” said Andrew Canady, a senior outside linebacker and tight end.

“We just had so many players that were in quarantine… some that had been tested that we didn’t have the results back and coaches tried to piece together a line up,” Turner said.

The playoff game cancellation- a possible foresight into winter sports.

“With wrestling and swimming, basketball – with the flu season starting up and the COVID cases on the rise- We’re definitely going to have some challenges,” Turner said.

News Channel 11 sports has just confirmed with Science Hill they will forfeit opening playoff game against Maryville because of COVID this Friday ending their football season. — Kenny Hawkins (@WJHL_Kenny) November 5, 2020

According to the Johnson City Schools COVID-19 dashboard, Science Hill currently has 249 students in quarantine and 20 in isolation.

“Not all of our students that are in quarantine are in quarantine because we’ve traced them at Science Hill High School or any of our schools for that matter,” said Dr. Greg Wallace, Johnson City Schools Supervisor of Safety and Mental Health.

The dashboard was last updated Wednesday night at 5:05 p.m.

“If you can trace them and we don’t feel like there’s a community spread within our school then obviously we want to keep our students in,” Dr. Wallace said. “Our plan still is to continue to look at individuals first, classrooms second, buildings, or wings third.”

Earlier this week- the Johnson City Board of Education voted to reduce capacity for audiences during winter sporting event- something the board will re-evaluate at the end of the month.