Future site of Scooter’s Coffee in Knox County at the intersection of Callahan Drive and Old Callahan Drive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Caffeine lovers who travel Callahan Road in Northwest Knox County will have a new place to pickup a brew next spring.

Scooter’s Coffee, a Nebraska-based chain popular in West Knox County, will open a new location at the intersection of Old Callahan and Callahan Drive in late February or early March, the company said.

The menu will feature the company’s signature drink, Caramelicious, an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull Infusions, Cold Brew, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options.

The drive-thru kiosk will employ about 15 people, according to information provided by the company. Opportunities are posted on the Scooter’s Coffee website.

The location near Powell will be the company’s third kiosk in the Knoxville market. Two others are located along Kingston Pike.

“New Scooter’s Coffee locations are chosen by a number of factors. A lot of times, the franchisees have a connection to the community. Other times, we see that a community shares our core values. But no matter what the case may be, we see a need for specialty coffee in your area,” said a representative for Scooter’s Coffee.

Scooter’s Coffee, with headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, is approaching 500 stores in 27 states, according to the company’s information.