KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Deputy Josh Barbee of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office repsonded to a call from the Winfield Baptist Church and cemetery on Tuesday, April 12.

Upon arriving to the scene, headstones in the cemetery had been overturned and the church’s stained glass windows were broken. The church was able to access footage from their cameras covering the grounds.

Trevor M. Tucker, 30, of Winfield was identified on camera attemtping to get into the church and using a rock to bust out the glass windows. Deputy Daniel Garrett and Sergeant Chris Russell located and placed Tucker under arrest on charges of vandalism over 20 thousand dollars.

Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said he is pleased with the response and follow up from his team.

“This incident sickens every good Scott County citizen,” said Phillips. “The desecration of sacred church property is something none of us can understand.”