Scott County man killed on Christmas Eve identified, homicide investigation underway

PIONEER, Tenn. (WATE) – Authorities have identified the man found dead of an apparent homicide at his Scott County home on Christmas Eve.

Scott County authorities confirm Andrew Sells, 40, was found dead at his home on Baker Highway in Pioneer, TN on Christmas Eve.

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just before noon on December 24. An initial investigation revealed signs of foul play and is being conducted as a homicide investigation.

At the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, along with Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips, a joint investigation is being conducted with agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and sheriff’s investigators.

The investigation is active and ongoing. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.