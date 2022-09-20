HELENWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Catholic Charities is filling in the gaps in rural Scott County after noticing healthcare shortages in the region.

Saint Mary’s Legacy Clinic, a mobile medical mission, will now be offering its services in Scott County thanks to a partnership with Catholic Charities. The clinic offers a range of primary care services including treatment plans provided by health care professionals, prescriptions, laboratory work and more.

In addition, Catholic Charities just opened a new pregnancy help center in Helenwood. The center will help with pregnancy testing and adoption options, along with providing diapers, formula and even cribs to parents in need.

It’s a resource that’s been needed for some time in the area.

“Tennessee is second in the nation for rural hospital closures. Scott County recently experienced one of those hospital closures. We’ve come to Scott County to serve the needs of the uninsured and to help fill the void that the hospital closures have created here,” said Martin Vargas, executive director of Saint Mary’s Legacy Clinic.

“We definitely feel the need here because there are not a lot of social services for the community to participate in,” said Lisa Healy, executive director of Catholic Charities. “The healthcare that was here was closed, there wasn’t a lot of options. We see our pregnant moms go all the way to Knoxville to birth their babies.”

All services offered by Saint Mary’s Legacy Clinic are free of charge. The clinic will be on-site at St. Jude Catholic Church on the third Tuesday of each month and offer telehealth services in between. The new pregnancy center will be open three days a week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.M. To 4 p.M.