ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) — A deputy, who was responding to an emergency call, was injured in a car crash in Oneida Friday, according to Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

On the evening of Jan. 6, Scott County patrol deputies responded to an emergency 911 call in the Winfield area.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report, a vehicle failed to yield the right of way and entered into the traffic path of the deputy’s patrol unit near the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and N. Main Street. The report added that the deputy had his emergency lights and siren activated.

The two vehicles collided and then stopped in the roadway.

The deputy and the two people in the other vehicle were injured. All of the parties involved were taken to a medical center for treatment and further evaluation.

