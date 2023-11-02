KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after an on-duty crash along U.S. Highway 27.

On October 30, Deputy Michael Hanson was involved in a crash along U.S. Highway 27 near the Wolf Creek Road area in Robbins. He was injured in the collision and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. On Nov. 2, Sheriff Brian Keeton shared that Hanson was released from UT Medical Center.

A photo from the crash shows the aftermath of a head-on collision between Hanson’s patrol car and a fire truck. First Responders and emergency personnel from Scott and Morgan Counties responded to the scene.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the crash investigation.