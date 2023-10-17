KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A now former correctional officer in Scott County has been arrested and is facing several charges including introduction of contraband into a penal facility

Jessica Adkins, 34, of Helenwood was arrested on Monday by the SCSO Drug Agents and the Jail Administrator. She had been charged with the introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of Schedule III drugs, simple possession for casual exchange and official misconduct.

According to the sheriff’s office, the arrest comes after a tip alleged that Adkins was involved in “unlawful activities”. This launched an internal investigation that led to Adkins’s arrest Monday night.

“To put it plainly, we will not tolerate any conduct unbecoming of this nature by any employee. We will face it head-on. We are held to a higher standard and if we find out about it through an investigation, they will be held accountable just as any normal citizen would be. I, along with this county, our community and its good employees do not deserve to let the actions of a small fraction deter from the good works of the many we have here and all across our area,” wrote Scott County Sheriff Brian Keeton.

She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

“Adkins’ conduct is disgraceful and we will operate with zero tolerance against her alleged actions or anyone else who chooses this path. She went from employee to inmate in a matter of minutes,” added Keeton.