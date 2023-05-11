ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oneida man has been charged in the 2022 death of a Scott County deputy, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says.

School Resource Deputy April Duncan, 34, was found dead in a home on the 600 block of Locust Lan in Oneida on January 31, 2022. Officers responded to the home because of a reported shooting. Over a year later, the TBI released that Tommy Duncan, 33, was indicted on the charge of second-degree murder on May 11, 2023.

According to the TBI, Duncan was also employed with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office when agents began their investigation.

During the course of the investigation, agents also began investigating allegations involving sexual abuse against a minor child. Tommy Duncan was also charged with one count of continued sexual abuse of a child and five counts of rape according to the TBI’s release.

Tommy Duncan was in Campbell County Jail on charges related to the sexual abuse investigation when he was served with the indictments of second-degree murder, rape, and continued sexual abuse of a child. The TBI says his bond is set at $1,000,000.