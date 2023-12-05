KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former volunteer fire chief in Scott County has been indicted for theft according to a release from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

The indictment of Austin Lewallen, the former chief of the Paint Rock Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Scott County, follows an investigation by the Comptroller’s Office. According to the state’s investigation, the theft occurred between May 2022 and January 2023. It was reportedly discovered after Scott County officials reported concerns of questionable financial activity within the VFD.

A release from the Comptroller’s Office states that Lewallen stole at least $13,716.71 from the department’s funds. The office said investigators found that Lewallen stole the money through several over-the-counter bank withdrawals and unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals. He is also accused of using the VFD’s debit card to make personal purchases and pay a utility bill with Paint Rock VFD funds.

The investigation also discovered an additional $4,700 in questionable cash withdrawals.

“During the time this theft occurred, Paint Rock VFD did not have an active board of directors,” said Comptroller Mumpower. “Once Lewallen was removed as fire chief, a board of directors was formed. I encourage the board to establish firm internal controls to ensure money is properly handled and all disbursements are properly documented.”

Lewallen was removed as fire chief on March 27, 2023, and indicted by the Scott County Grand Jury in November 2023 on one count of theft of property over $10,000 and one count of fraudulent use of a debit card.