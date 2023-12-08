KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Kentucky woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for forging the signature of a U.S. District Judge in an attempt to extort an elderly, bedridden Tennessee man, according to a release by the Department of Justice.

The DOJ announced on Friday that Sunshine Ann Miller, 44, of Whitley City, Kentucky, was sentenced to two years in prison by the Honorable Katheryn A. Crytzer, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Miller agreed to plead guilty to an indictment charging her with forging the signature of a U.S. District Court as part of a plea agreement, the DOJ said.

Court document state that Miller attempted to extort money from an elderly, bedridden Scott County resident in August 2019 while she was serving as their caregiver. The DOJ said Miller provided the man a counterfeit federal warrant, upon which she had forged the signature of Pamela L. Reeves.

Reeves had been a U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee before she died on September 10, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer.

The case was investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.