KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oneida man has been arrested on multiple rape charges following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Agents began investigating rape allegations at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler.

Over the course of the investigation, agents developed information that 38-year-old Tommy Duncan was responsible for raping a female victim on at least four different occasions.

Duncan was arrested Monday by TBI agents and charged with four counts of rape. He was transported to the Campbell County Jail, where he was booked on a $150,000 bond.