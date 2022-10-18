KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.

Much of East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky were under Freeze Warning overnight Tuesday. Another warning will be in effect through Wednesday morning.

WATE received several videos of snow in Oneida and other parts of Scott County.

Ice was observed forming at Mt. Leconte Tuesday morning with the possibility of light snow at higher elevations.

Looks like some rime ice forming at Mt Leconte. Might be a few flakes falling up that way as well today.

The record low temperature on Oct. 17 in Knoxville was 30 degrees, set in 1943. WATE 6 Storm Team measurements had Tuesday’s temperature as low as 31 as we await an official report from the National Weather Service.