KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about an arson case it is investigating.

The sheriff’s office said it is offering the reward in conjunction with the property victims for information about who is responsible for the arson of a barn. According to police, the fire happened on March 14 around 4:15 p.m. at an address in the West Robbins community on Old Huntsville Jamestown Road near Black Creek Cross Roads Church.

Police say that the reward of up to $2,000 is for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible.

(Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 663-3111.