HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students from two Scott County school bands are getting the chance of a lifetime to perform at Universal Orlando in 2023.

“The advanced band members of Huntsville Middle School and Fairview Elementary were selected to perform at Universal Orlando as a part of the Universal STARS program,” Band Director Micah Phillips said.

“This is an honor for our schools, school system, East Tennessee, and the state of Tennessee. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our band students,” Phillips said. “This is the first time a middle school band in our school district has got an opportunity to play at such a large venue. Our students are very excited for this opportunity. They are honored to get to participate in a performance of this scale.”

Both schools are small, Title I schools, enrolling less than 300 students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. They were selected for this opportunity from an audition video that they sent to the Universal STARS program.

“This is a victory for small-town Tennessee because so many times our small Tennessee towns aren’t the ones who get to participate in big events. My students are beating the odds of the small town stigma. I want to instill a positive attitude in my students,” Phillips said.

Huntsville Middle School student swho will perform at Universal Orlando in 2023. (Micah Phillips)

Fairview Elementary School student swho will perform at Universal Orlando in 2023. (Micah Phillips)

Although the performance is something their small towns will take pride in, Phillips hopes that this opportunity will inspire the students.

“I want them to know that it doesn’t matter where they are from. It doesn’t matter that we come from a small town. You can achieve great things in life, if you believe in yourself and work hard. Hard work and faith are the keys to success,” Phillips said.

The STARS Performance Program gives students the opportunity to perform for crowds either marching or on stage, attend performance program workshops, and play in music festivals and award ceremonies, according to the Universal Orlando website.

Phillips said the band students will perform as part of the stage performance program at Universal Orlando on May 4, 2023. The exact performance time will be announced around three weeks before the performance date, according to the Universal Orlando website.