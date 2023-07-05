ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) — A Scott County deputy was arrested by police in Oneida after a domestic assault call on Wednesday, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The Oneida Police Department responded to a residence after a 5:30 p.m. disturbance call within the city limits.

After responding to the residence, Scott County Deputy Rachel Thomas, 27, was arrested and charged with domestic assault against a family member.

Thomas was taken into custody at the Scott County Detention Center. She is being held on a $1,000 bond while serving a 12-hour hold for the charge.

“This incident, arrest and the incarceration of Thomas has been and will be treated in a manner in which is conducive to any other individual who may face the same or similar arrest and charge. Thomas has been immediately placed on administrative leave and she has been relieved of all law enforcement authority pending an internal review of the incident. We in no way condone this behavior and will not tolerate this alleged unlawful action. We don’t for the general public nor will we for anyone in our profession. We appreciate the cooperation and professionalism of the Oneida Police Department and will work with and be available to any needs or requests,” Sheriff Brian Keeton said.