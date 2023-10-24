SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Scott County man was sentenced to 80 years in the prison after he was convicted of multiple child sex crimes, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Jonathan Maine Lowe was sentenced to 80 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction on Monday, according to a release from the Eighth District Attorney General’s Office.

On April 12, 2023, Lowe was convicted of five counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of incest, one count of rape of a child, one count of rape, and two counts of child abuse after a two-day jury trial.

During that trial, the Department of Children’s Services, members of the Scott County’s Sheriff’s Department and the victim, who was a minor, testified. The release said the victim testified that the incidents of abuse occurred over a ten-year span.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Children’s Services. The release added that the prosecution received help from the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands and their facility dog, Lucia.