WINFIELD, Tenn. (WATE) —Two people were arrested after Scott County deputies executed a search warrant at a Winfield home on Monday.

Deputies executed a search warrant on a Carl Perkins Road residence after Sheriff Brian Keeton received a complaint, according to a Scott County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Chris Jenkins, 52, and Tracey Douglas, 38, were arrested following the search.

The sheriff’s office wrote that Jenkins was charged with four counts of firearm possession by a convicted felon. Investigators said that Jenkins was found in possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine. Drug agents seized clear baggies, scales and 3.6 grams of the substance.

He faces possession of Schedule II substance. He was booked into the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Deputies said that Douglas was found in possession of a handgun reported stolen out of Morgan County. Douglas was charged with theft under $1,000 and released on a $1,000 bond.

“We take these complaints seriously and we will investigate accordingly. Getting these drugs out of our communities and these weapons away from people who have lost that privilege will be a standing priority for this office,” Keeton said. “I am appreciative of Detectives Lisa Anderson, David Stephens, Captain Chris Peters and our dedicated Drug Enforcement Agents for their important work on this search warrant.”