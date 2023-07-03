KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two male juvenile inmates reportedly escaped from a Scott County juvenile detention center, according to Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for two teens. One of the males was last seen wearing red, white and blue croc shoes and the other was wearing a pink sweatshirt with no shoes.

The sheriff’s office believes they may be on foot in the Huntsville Mountain area of Huntsville City. It is also believed they were involved in an assault on a juvenile correctional officer.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the assault and searching for the juveniles. The juvenile center is currently on lockdown.

Scott County Sheriff’s Office also wanted to emphasize, “The Scott County Juvenile Center is a separate entity from us but still part of the County government.”