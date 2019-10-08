Scott County Sheriff’s Department seeking 54 in drug roundup

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Department began a 54-person drug roundup on Friday.

Sheriff Ronnie Phillips, drug agent Kris Lewallen, a host of Scott County Sheriff’s deputies, and drug agent Toby Jeffers from the 8th District Drug Task Force began sweeping across Scott County in search of 54 people who had allegedly sold narcotics to a confidential informant working for the sheriff’s drug unit or are wanted for drug possession offenses.

“The majority of all crimes against a person such as aggravated burglary, theft of property, etc. are usually related to a narcotic addiction in some way or another, so we take it very serious,” Phillips said Monday in a news release.

By the end of the search on Friday, “Operation 10-4” netted 26 people. The targets in this investigation were identified as “problems for various neighborhoods within Scott County” by citizen drug complaints.

“I want the citizens to know that when they call and report drug activity, they can rest assure we investigate it immediately,” Phillips said. “We may not do something that day, but we will start working on it and when the time comes we will make an arrest.”

“Some drug information takes time to investigate so we can make sure we have the solid evidence we need to prosecute these case.”

Drug offenses included possession of methamphetamine, and/or possession of a plethora of different narcotic pills.

The search for the remaining 28 suspects is ongoing.