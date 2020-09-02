Scott County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing teenager

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenager.

Cody W. Lowe, 15, was last seen around 10 p.m. at his home last night, Sept. 1, according to the sheriff’s Facebook page. He was last seen wearing a red Scott High hoody, blue shirt with Sesame Street characters on it, and was carrying a black backpack.

Lowe is 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds. He was diagnosed with autism and experiences seizures.

He was possibly seen at 1:30 a.m. today near the First National Bank in Helenwood.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts you are asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-3111 or 911.

LATEST STORIES