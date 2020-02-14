Closings
Scott County Sheriff’s Office searching for two accused of writing fake checks, theft

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help as they search for these two suspects.

The sheriff’s office says Teresa Papineau is accused of writing fake checks while Daniel Clark is accused of burglary and theft.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

