Scott County Sheriff’s Office seek suspect considered armed and dangerous

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man suspected in multiple crimes who is to be considered armed and dangerous. Phillip Ross Bowling is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, interference with emergency communications, and theft over $1,000.

The sheriff’s office believes that he may be traveling in a white 2007 Nissan Altima with temporary tags. They are considering him armed and dangerous, and urge people to call the Scott Co. Sheriffs’ Office dispatch at 423-663-2245 if you see Phillip.