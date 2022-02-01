SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The TBI is investigating after a Scott County School Resource Officer died in her home Monday night. School Resource Deputy April Duncan had been with the sheriff’s office for four years.

“Words cannot express the sadness and the grief that April’s family and our Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now. We are all having to process this heartbreaking loss minute by minute. Please keep April’s family, and our Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Sheriff Ronnie Phillips.

On Monday afternoon, Duncan passed away at her home after a reported 911 call from her residence according to Phillips. The 33-year-old was a graduate of Oneida High School, she started her career with the Tennessee Department of Corrections in 2015 before coming to Scott County to serve at the sheriff’s office in the corrections division in April 2019.

“Deputy Duncan leaves behind a big and wonderful family, full of love and memories, as well as, a work-family that loved and appreciated her friendship, leadership and service, in addition to, a community that will grieve, mourn and remember her with a spirit of service and a hunger to help anyone as the committed public servant she was,” said Phillips.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the matters related to and surrounding her death. A statement from SCSO described this move as a normal procedure.