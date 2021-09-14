Scott High School moves to virtual learning for 3 days due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Scott High School in Huntsville, Tennessee will switch to virtual learning and suspend all other school activities through the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases among staff and student and a lack of available substitute teachers.

All instruction at SHS will be online starting Wednesday, Sept. 15 through Friday, Sept. 17. A post from the school district said they hope the change will allow in-person learning to resume as soon as possible.

All extracurricular school activities have been canceled during the period of virtual learning.

Scott County Schools released the following daily schedules for virtual instruction.

WEDNESDAY, 9/15/21

Prep 8:00-8:10

1 st 8:10 – 9:00

8:10 – 9:00 2 nd 9:05 – 9:55

9:05 – 9:55 3 rd 10:00 – 10:55

10:00 – 10:55 4 th 11:00-11:55

11:00-11:55 Student day complete

Lunch 12:00 – 12:45

Teacher Meeting begins promptly at 1pm; Location TBA

THURSDAY& FRIDAY, 9/16 & 9/17

Prep 8:00-8:10

1 st 8:10 – 9:40

8:10 – 9:40 2 nd 9:45 – 11:15

9:45 – 11:15 Lunch 11:20 – 11:55

3 rd 12:00 – 1:30

12:00 – 1:30 4th 1:35 – 3:05