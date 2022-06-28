TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Descendants of Scots and those who love them will once again have their day to celebrate in the Smokies next year. Officials announced the date for the 2023 Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games Monday night.

The annual Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games will be held on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, 2023 at the Townsend Visitor’s Center.

“We look forward to seeing you there,” the group stated on its social media post.

The two-day festival features clans, competitions, Scotch tasting, Border Collie demonstrations, and performers from across the country.

The 2022 edition of the festival was held at the Townsend location for the first time after being held at Maryville College for several years. The Townsend Visitor’s Center, located at 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, spans 30-plus acres and has adjacent parking.

Visit www.smokymountaingames.org for more information or follow the event on Facebook for updates.