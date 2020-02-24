SCSO asking public not to organize search parties for missing Evelyn

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office are asking that people do not organize volunteers for search parties.

In an e-mail Monday, SCSO officials said, “We have become aware that there are Facebook groups that are organizing search parties in relation to the Evelyn Boswell case. At this time, we are not asking for volunteers to help organize search parties. In the event that we reach a point that we need volunteers for search parties, we will make that known.”

An AMBER Alert was issued for Evelyn Boswell after authorities said she was last seen by a babysitter in early December.

Anyone with information about Evelyn or her location is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND, (423) 279-7500 or 1-800-THE-LOST.

