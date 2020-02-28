Breaking News
SCSO: Deputies following up on tip at near Boone Lake related to Evelyn Boswell search
SCSO: Deputies, TBI agents search near Boone Lake related to Evelyn Boswell disappearance

News

by: Murry Lee

Posted: / Updated:

(UPDATE 12:32 p.m.) SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators left a trailer park off Sugar Hollow Road near Boone Lake just before 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

News Channel 11 crews on scene reported deputies, and investigators wearing TBI jackets on scene.

We confirmed with Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials earlier in the day that they were conducting a planned search in relation to the Evelyn Boswell case.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.

_____________________________________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators are conducting a search near Boone Lake on Friday morning in relation to Evelyn Boswell’s disappearance.

According to Captain Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are conducting a planned search at a trailer park off Sugar Hollow Road and Buffalo Road near Boone Lake.

News Channel 11 viewers reported seeing a search underway at a trailer park in the area.

Online property tax records for Sullivan County list that the trailer park, Lakeshore RV Park on Buffalo Road, is owned by Tommy Boswell Jr.

Tommy Boswell Jr. is the brother of Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother.

News Channel 11’s crew on the scene reports TBI agents are also on the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene.

For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned online and on-air with News Channel 11 for updates.

