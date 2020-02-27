SCSO Jail record information: Megan Boswell not pregnant

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Jail record information, released by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, indicates Megan Boswell is not pregnant.

Boswell, the mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell, had previously told News Channel 11 that she was pregnant and unable to take a polygraph test. When we asked Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials about a polygraph, they said they “do not use polygraph.”

Those jail records say there were four pregnant women at the Sullivan County Jail on Monday.

That number remained the same until 11 p.m. Tuesday when a fifth pregnant woman was booked in.

Megan Boswell was officially booked two hours before that at 9:19 p.m., according to officials at the sheriff’s office.

RELATED: Search for Evelyn Boswell: A timeline of events

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.