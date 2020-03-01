SCSO: Reward for finding missing Evelyn Boswell over $61K

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The reward for information leading to authorities finding missing 15-month -old Evelyn Boswell has increased to $61,150.

The reward fund was initially prompted by Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy when he announced at a press conference on February 21 that he was personally contributing $1,000.

Ballad Health later added $25,000 and CEO Alan Levine contributed $5,000 to the reward total.

Individuals, businesses and local organizations added to the rewards as the search for Evelyn continued.

Will Robinette the owner of Fuller Paving Group is one of many who pitched in.

“It was very important to us to try and do what we could do to help. Everybody can do something. This is our community and I can see it in the police officers, agents, and the reporters faces as well. Their tired, their exhausted, there’s such a sense of urgency,” said Robinette.

The Sullivan Co. Sheriff's Office sags the reward for finding missing Evelyn Boswell is over $61K.



I spoke to several businesses in Kingsport who have donated to the reward fund.



The owner of Indian Springs Armory, Jeremy Williams, donated $500 to the reward fund.

“I know that it hits really close to home, and having a daughter it’s even closer to me. If we can give a little bit to try and help bring her home safely that would be good,” said Williams.

He says the community is coming together in a big way to try and get some answers.

“There’s someone out there that knows something, there’s probably multiple people who know, and you just need to think that this is a little girl who has her whole life ahead of her, and for that to be potentially taken away from her is just evil. It’s wrong,” Williams said.

If you would like to donate to add to the reward, call SCSO at 423-279-6064.

If anyone has any information on Evelyn’s whereabouts or her disappearance, they are encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.

