SCSO: William McCloud’s ankle monitor used to track movements; tips still encouraged in search for Evelyn

Murry Lee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The grandmother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell and her boyfriend, William McCloud, have been released from jail on bond and required to wear ankle monitors that track their movements.

According to Public Information Officer Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, McCloud was ordered to wear an ankle monitor before he was allowed to leave the jail on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS: William McCloud bonds out of jail on same day of court appearance

McCloud appeared in court on Wednesday morning. He could be seen blowing kisses and mouthing words to Angela Boswell, who appeared in court minutes before him.

PREVIOUS: William McCloud seen blowing kisses, trying to communicate with Angela Boswell in court

Angela was ordered to wear an ankle monitor just like McCloud’s last week when she was released on bond.

Both are facing theft of property charges and are due back in court on March 24.

PREVIOUS: Angela Boswell’s ankle monitor tracks her every move

Seabolt told News Channel 11 after receiving hundreds of tips, some have helped investigators in gaining more information, but many have just been rumors.

The sheriff’s office encourages the public to send in tips that they believe are relevant.

Seabolt said after two weeks, investigators are closer to discovering the truth, but more information is needed.

Seabolt told News Channel 11, “There is someone that knows about this case and we urge them to come forward.”

As of Thursday, the sheriff’s office is still using December 10 or 11 as the last credible sighting of Evelyn.

Seabolt could not discuss whether or not Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, was still being interviewed by investigators while in custody after she was arrested for giving false reports.

For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.

