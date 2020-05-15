Sea Ray facility closing in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sea Ray facility in Greene County is permanently shutting down.
The closure is affecting almost 100 workers, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification or WARN notice.
The notice was filed with the state Department of Labor and Workforce on Thursday.
The closure date is listed as July 13.
