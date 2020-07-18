Seaplane crashes on Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN, NC (WJZY/WMYT) — A seaplane that was attempting to land on Lake Norman flipped over and crashed on Saturday, local officials say.
Officials responded to calls around 8 a.m. regarding an aircraft crash near the Northview Harbor community on Lake Norman in Catawba County.
An initial investigation showed a fixed-wing single-engine seaplane with two occupants was attempting to land before the crash occurred
Both the pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital.
Denver Fire, Catawba County Sheriff, and lake patrol were among the divisions to respond to the scene.
The plan was towed to Long Island Airport and the scene was cleared by 11 a.m.
