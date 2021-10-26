KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department Special Crimes Unit investigators are continuing the search for Christina Stoddard, who was reported missing nearly 14 years ago.

She was reported missing on October 30, 2007, when she was 27 years old. Investigators believe she was last seen four days before on October 26, 2007, near the Clinton Highway Walmart at around 12:30 p.m. When she disappeared she was approximately 5’3 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Stoddard often went by the nickname “Shelba” and had a tattoo of a skull on her left bicep.

(Photo via KPD)

(Photo via KPD)

The events surrounding her disappearance remain unknown and while there is no definitive evidence to indicate foul play, investigators say her extended absence is a minimum cause for suspicion. KPD is asking anyone with information about the circumstances of Stoddard’s disappearance will share that information with them.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. You can call 1-800-222-8477, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters will remain completely anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.