Search continues for Halls man missing for 10 days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The search for a missing 77-year-old Halls man with dementia continues, but there have been no confirmed recent sightings.

Jack “Jackie” Harrison, 77, was separated from his family at the Walmart in Halls on Nov. 17.

Detectives with KCSO say Harrison was last seen on video at the gas pumps in the Walmart parking lot headed toward Norris Freeway.

He has now been missing for 10 days. He was last seen wearing jeans, a polo shirt, a brown jacket and possibly a baseball hat with a Broncos emblem on it.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it has had no confirmed sightings.

Sheriff Tom Spangler said that the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit will continue to follow up on leads the public is providing.

The Sheriff’s Office said the public can help by:

Continuing to share Harrison’s picture.

Checking barns, outbuildings, creeks, and any vehicles on your property, monitoring your security cameras, and if possible going back to the night of his disappearance.

If you see someone that fits Harrison’s description call 911, the Sheriff’s Office said.

