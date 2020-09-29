Search continues for missing Cocke County man seen on Aug. 29

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man who was reported missing one month ago.

Chad Adams was reported missing by his family on August 29.

If you have seen Adams or have any information on where he could be, you are asked to pick up the phone and call the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office at 423-623-6004 You can also reach out to the sheriff’s office on Facebook. All tipsters can remain anonymous.