Search for Evelyn Boswell: A timeline of events

(WJHL) – It has been almost a week since an AMBER Alert was first issued for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Authorities are pursuing every lead in this case as they work to find baby Evelyn.

Below is a timeline of events that have unfolded so far in the case.

2/19: Just after 4 p.m., SCSO sends release about ‘missing child investigation’

In that release, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials said in part, “On Tuesday afternoon, February 18, 2020, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services referral in reference to a child that had not been seen by certain family members in approximately two months.”

Authorities also released the first photo of Evelyn Boswell, as pictured below.

2/19: Just before 8 p.m., TBI issues AMBER Alert for Evelyn Boswell

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who is missing from Sullivan County.



If you have seen Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

2/20: News Channel 11 interviews Hunter Wood, a man who said he dated mother of missing Evelyn for a few weeks

2/21: Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy holds his first news conference

This was the first time authorities addressed the AMBER Alert and the ongoing search.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced he was personally contributing $1,000 for a reward in the search for Evelyn.

2/21: Ballad Health, others donate to reward

Just hours after that news conference held by Sullivan County officials, many businesses in the community added to the reward.

Ballad Health and its CEO, Alan Levine donated a combined $30,000 to the reward.

As of February 25, the reward totaled at $58,950.

2/21: TBI issues information about car, license plate they are looking for in connection to AMBER Alert case

TBI officials issued a statement on social media on 2/21 saying in part, “We now have information that indicates the individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with TN tag 3M9-6W9 have information regarding Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts. ”

UPDATE: We now have information that indicates the individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with TN tag 3M9-6W9 have information regarding Evelyn Boswell's whereabouts.

Spot it? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.



Spot it? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/y2xl7KBY6M — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 21, 2020

2/21: Authorities announced they arrest two wanted in connection to car in AMBER Alert case, held on unrelated charges in North Carolina

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office has identified two individuals who were found driving a vehicle of interest in the case of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The sheriff’s office says William McCloud and Angela Boswell were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

Angela Boswell is the grandmother of Evelyn Boswell.

Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 that Megan Boswell was purchasing the vehicle from the owner for her mother, Angela Boswell.

The owner of the vehicle was awaiting payment in order for the vehicle, title, and registration to be transferred over but a payment was never made, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s office.

2/21: Grandfather of missing Evelyn speaks to News Channel 11 in an on-camera interview, said he called DCS

Tommy Boswell, Sr., the grandfather of Evelyn Boswell, told News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield he has not seen her since Thanksgiving.

In Friday’s interview with Tommy Boswell, Sr., said he and his son, Tommy Boswell, Jr. would each be putting up $10,000 for Evelyn’s safe return.

2/22: Community holds prayer vigil for Evelyn Boswell in Bristol

Community members gathered at Cumberland Square Park Saturday evening to pray for Evelyn’s safe return.

A vigil was held in Bristol this evening for Evelyn Boswell, the missing Sullivan Co. toddler at the center of an Amber Alert investigation.



Several dozen community members gathered to light candles and pray for her safe return. pic.twitter.com/eFZWRcfSRu — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) February 23, 2020

2/23: Community holds second prayer vigil in Kingsport and a fundraiser for Evelyn

A second community prayer vigil was held at Glenn Bruce Park in Kingsport Sunday night. A food truck fundraiser to help with the reward to find Evelyn was held earlier in the day.

NOW: Community members have come to Glenn Bruce Park to hold a candlelight vigil for baby Evelyn. It's set to start at 6:30. Portraits of Evelyn have been spread out across the park.

2/24: Evelyn’s grandmother appears in N.C. courtroom along with boyfriend on charges unrelated to AMBER Alert case

Angela Boswell and William McCloud were arrested Friday after deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office found a gray BMW that was reported stolen and was the subject of a BOLO in relation to Evelyn’s disappearance.

Boswell waived her legal representation in regards to extradition and agreed to be extradited back to Tennessee.

Prosecutors asked that Boswell be placed on a $2 million bond, but no bond was set because of her extradition. Boswell’s bond will be set when she returns to Tennessee.

2/24: Angela Boswell, Evelyn’s grandmother, is extradited back to Tennessee

2/24: Megan Boswell, mother of missing Evelyn, speaks to News Channel 11 in an on-camera interview

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel sat down with Evelyn’s mother for the first time since the case began.

2/25: Court documents reveal the owner of stolen BMW in Evelyn Boswell disappearance