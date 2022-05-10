KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kimberly Maradiaga, 13, of Sevier County left her residence in the Kodak, Tennessee area and was last seen around 5 a.m. on May 9. Maradiaga is 5’5, 160 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Police say it is possible Maradiaga may have been picked up by an unknown adult male driving a dark color 2017 Nissan Altima. If you have any information on the location of Kimberly or come in contact with her, contact the SCSO at 865-453-4668.