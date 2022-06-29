KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The search continues for missing 37-year-old Jeremy Stout, despite there being no new evidence in the case according to Knoxville Police Department Crimes Unit investigators.

On May 7, Stout was scheduled to take a bus from the Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street to Kingsport, where his parents lived. KPD reported that Stout never arrived at his destination and his family had no contact with him.

Investigators also said that the current investigation doesn’t reveal if he ever got on the bus or made it to the Tri-cities area. On June 28, East Valley Crime Stoppers received a tip claiming that Stout was near I-40 and Cherry Street.

KPD, the Special Crime Unit investigators, Search and Rescue Team, Public Safety Recruits and other resources searched in “several wooded and marshy areas” around I-40 and Cherry Street. The search team also looked around First Creek in the Magnolia Avenue and Jessamine Street area.

“Those searches revealed no sign of Stout or evidence related to the case,” according to KPD. “Investigators fear the worst and have not ruled out the possibility that foul play was involved in Stout’s disappearance. Investigators are continuing to pursue any and all active leads on the case.”

The Special Crimes Unit is requesting any information about Stout’s disappearance to contact Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can reach Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, by text at **TIPS, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

