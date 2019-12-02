Search for missing Halls man with dementia enters third week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There’s growing concern as the search continues for a missing elderly man with dementia. Monday marked 15 days since he was last seen.

Jack “Jackie” Harrison, 77, was separated from his family at the Walmart in Halls on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Detectives with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say Harrison was last seen on video at the gas pumps in the Walmart parking lot headed toward Norris Freeway.

Sheriff Tom Spangler is asking the public to call 911 if you see someone fitting the description of Mr. Harrison, who was last seen wearing jeans, a polo shirt, a brown jacket and possibly a baseball hat with a Broncos emblem on it.

Sheriff Spangler said that the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit will continue to follow up on leads the public is providing.

KCSO stresses that people should check their home security cameras for possible sightings of Mr. Harrison, as well as search outbuildings, barns and creeks.

Clayton Park in Halls has become a make-shift headquarters for volunteers to plan on where to search.

Everyday loved ones say they’re there to regroup with the hopes of bringing Mr. Harrison back home.

“Just want him home safe. Just want to hear his voice,” said Karen Harrison, Mr. Harrison’s wife.

The family is asking volunteers to search in a 10 to 12-mile radius throughout Halls.

“If you hear car alarms going off, I know that seems like it’s a minor thing, but it really isn’t when you think about someone trying to get out of the cold and keep warm,” said Harrison.

She feels her husband is hiding somewhere, sleeping during the day, “If he is walking at night then that’s why we haven’t found him. So, I just need everyone to look.”

The family says they’re holding tight to their faith.

“I don’t know how much longer he can go and that’s what’s hurting so bad,” added Harrison.

But she says seeing all the help and the kindness of strangers is incredible.

“I never thought that the community would come together like this but I think it’s great and that’s what everybody needs to do, just come together,” she said.

