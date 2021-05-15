Search for missing hiker continues in Pocket Wilderness after dog found

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The search remains ongoing for a missing North Carolina man in the Pocket Wilderness area of Dayton, Tennessee.

According to WTVC, Rhea County Sheriff Mike Neal said Tuesday that Curtis Dustin Williams was last contacted on Monday, May 10. He went hiking on Monday with his dog and posted photos of his hike on his social media accounts.

Rhea County Detective Rocky Potter told WTVC that Williams’ dog was found early Thursday afternoon. K9 units were brought in to see if they can backtrack the dog’s path to find Williams.

Potter also said searchers “pinged” his phone, but he was no sign of him in that spot.

He was wearing a maroon shirt, a North Carolina hat, and shorts. If you have seen him, you’re asked to call 423-775-7837 or 911 immediately.