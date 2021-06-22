Search for Summer: Wells family’s home church holds service, prayer vigil for missing 5-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After 5-year-old Summer Wells disappeared from her home on Tuesday the community has offered support to both investigators and her family, and their normally attended church is no exception.

The Kingsport Seventh Day Adventist Church held a prayer vigil for Summer Wells at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, and News Channel 11’s Amy Cockerham reported that few seats were left after community members and family filled the pews.

The church is where the family states they normally attend.

Kingsport Seventh-day Adventist Church, the church the Wells family attends, is holding a prayer vigil for Summer Wells. She’s been missing since Tuesday night. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/eDHQqNLvmL — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) June 19, 2021

“Without God and these people and other churches too as well that have been supporting us, all church family,” said Don Wells, Summer’s father, “It’s very- it’s the most important thing to me right now.”

In addition to her father, Summer’s mother Candus and brother were also in attendance.

Summer’s father is speaking at the vigil @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/oKTWV967NZ — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) June 19, 2021

Don Wells has expressed his reliance on faith during what many parents may consider their worst nightmare.

Wells has been the subject of an AMBER Alert since Wednesday morning, with ground crews searching from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The AMBER Alert’s description is as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.

