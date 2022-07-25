Agencies search for man who went into Tennessee River near downtown Knoxville on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Photo: Knoxville Police)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — First responders including the Knox County Rescue Squad are searching Monday for a man whom they say went into the Tennessee River and never resurfaced, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Personnel with Knoxville Police, the Knoxville Fire Department and Knox County Rescue are “actively searching” for a man who went into the Tennessee River near Calhoun’s on the River along Neyland Drive. He reportedly did not resurface.

Knox County Rescue said it has its Water Team operating with two divers and a rescue boat in the river near the area of the Gay Street Bridge.

“We are currently searching the last known location and are also searching the vicinity using sidescan sonar technology on Rescue Boat 2,” Knox County Rescue tweeted.

KPD also said several calls had been received just before 10 a.m. Monday reporting that the man was acting erratically.

“He went into the river shortly after officers arrived,” KPD tweeted.

This is a developing story.

No further information was yet available.