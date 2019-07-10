Search on for missing 10-year-old at Big South Fork National Park

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blurry police lights

Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old boy Wednesday after he went missing in Big South Fork National Park.

Park authorities are searching for a missing 10-year-old in the White Oak Creek area on O&W Road. The search began on Tuesday night, according to Big South Fork National Park Superintendent Niki Nicholas.

The child is presumed to have drowned but authorities are still conducting a search-and-rescue mission at this time.

Officials ask the public to stay clear of the area.

A WATE crew is in route to the park. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter