Search on for missing 10-year-old at Big South Fork National Park

Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old boy Wednesday after he went missing in Big South Fork National Park.
Park authorities are searching for a missing 10-year-old in the White Oak Creek area on O&W Road. The search began on Tuesday night, according to Big South Fork National Park Superintendent Niki Nicholas.
The child is presumed to have drowned but authorities are still conducting a search-and-rescue mission at this time.
Officials ask the public to stay clear of the area.
This is a developing story and we'll continue to update the details as they become available.