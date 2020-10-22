Search remains ongoing for missing Roane County man

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The search continues this morning for a missing Roane County man.
Robert “Quenton” McCullough, 31, was last seen by his family on Wednesday, October 7 near Winton Chapel Road.
Anyone with any information that could help find McCullough is asked to call the Roane County sheriff’s office at 865-717-4700.
