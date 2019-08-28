Search underway for Blount County inmate who walked off from work release

Photo shows Larry Garner, a Blount County inmate who walked away from a work release program. Authorities say he is now clean-shaven with short hair. Source: Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Blount County authorities are searching for an inmate who walked off from a work release Wednesday.

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Larry Garner, an inmate who walked off from work release from the Blount County Animal Shelter on Currie Avenue in Maryville this morning.

Garner, who is now clean-shaven with short hair was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and a baseball hat with the Blount County Animal Shelter logo.

While considered a non-violent inmate, Blount County authorities ask anyone who sees Garner or knows of his whereabouts to call 911.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for Garner in the Currie Avenue. Eagleton area with assistance from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Airwatch.