Search underway for Charlotte bank robbers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are working with a local branch of Wells Fargo to determine the identity of two individuals who robbed a bank in south Charlotte.

The suspects entered the Wells Fargo bank located off of Elm Lane near the Stonecrest shopping center on June 7 shortly after 1:30 p.m. Upon entering, one of the robbers displayed two firearms which he pointed at the individuals in the building while demanding cash while the other suspect removed the money from the counter. Both suspects were masked in this case and their identities were concealed.

Wells Fargo, in partnership with Charlotte Crime Stoppers, is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that can help lead to the arrest of these individuals.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the above photograph or has any other information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.