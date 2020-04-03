Search underway for Kennedy family member, her 8-year-old son after canoe accident

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities are searching for the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend after a canoe they were paddling in the Chesapeake Bay didn’t return to shore.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday identified the missing relatives as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.
Hogan said at a news conference that he spoke with Kathleen Kennedy-Townsend about her missing relatives.
Kennedy Townsend served two terms as Maryland’s lieutenant governor. She is the eldest daughter of the late U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.
This is a developing story.
